Vibe box office collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta’s film sees 55.9% jump

Kunal Kemmu-starrer Vibe gained momentum at the domestic box office on Saturday, registering a 55.9 per cent jump in collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 2.65 crore net from 2,979 shows on Day 2, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 4.35 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 5.22 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.92% on Saturday. Its morning occupancy was 9.23%, followed by 22.15% in the afternoon, 23.62% in the evening and 32.69% at night.

Among major cities, Vibe recorded its highest overall occupancy in Bengaluru at 35.8%, followed by Pune at 30%, Chennai at 28.3% and Mumbai at 27.8%. Delhi-NCR recorded 23.5% occupancy, while Hyderabad registered 26.3%.