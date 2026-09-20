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Vibe box office collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta’s film sees 55.9% jump
Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe witnessed a 55.9 per cent jump in its India net collection on Day 2. The film’s two-day India net total now stands at Rs 4.35 crore.
Kunal Kemmu-starrer Vibe gained momentum at the domestic box office on Saturday, registering a 55.9 per cent jump in collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 2.65 crore net from 2,979 shows on Day 2, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 4.35 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 5.22 crore.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.92% on Saturday. Its morning occupancy was 9.23%, followed by 22.15% in the afternoon, 23.62% in the evening and 32.69% at night.
Among major cities, Vibe recorded its highest overall occupancy in Bengaluru at 35.8%, followed by Pune at 30%, Chennai at 28.3% and Mumbai at 27.8%. Delhi-NCR recorded 23.5% occupancy, while Hyderabad registered 26.3%.
Vibe has recorded a higher Day 2 collection than Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. While Kunal Kemmu’s film earned Rs 2.65 crore on Saturday, Daayra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, collected Rs 1.60 crore. Vibe also opened higher with Rs 1.70 crore compared with Daayra’s Rs 1 crore on Day 1.
Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir and Preity Zinta. The film released in theatres on September 18 to positive reviews.
An excerpt from Screen’s review of Vibe read, “In a smart move, Kemmu surrounds himself with real actors. Sparsh Srivastava as the straight-faced Bugs is a solid foil to the all-over-the-place Hardik, and newcomer Vanshika Dhir is a smash as the looker who hooks our hero, using a series of unlikely wiles. We’ve seen Kemmu the eye-catching actor ever since he was a child: have never forgotten how good he was in ‘Zakhm’. This is his second directorial outing, and he makes up for his lax lapses in his debut, ‘Madgaon Express’ by keeping everything zippy. “
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