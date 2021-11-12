Anushka Sharma on raising daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli: ‘Lot of the learning needs to be done by us’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has not appeared in any film since 2018’s Zero but the actor-producer has been occupied with a lot of projects in her professional as well as her personal life. In a recent interview with Grazia, Anushka opened up about her sabbatical, her post-motherhood life and her daughter Vamika. It is her first cover shoot after the birth of her daughter Vamika.

Anushka has not signed on any projects since she played a scientist in Zero and the Sui Dhaaga actor shared that this was a conscious choice. “I wanted to take some time off and understand what it was I wanted to do work-wise and what kind of movies I wanted to be a part of,” she said. Anushka added that the conversation around mental health has gained a much-needed spotlight during the pandemic. She shared, “We need to acknowledge that having a packed schedule doesn’t make you a better worker. As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent.”

Anushka welcomed her daughter Vamika in January 2021 while the world was amid a pandemic. Anushka shared that since she and Virat were both at home during her pregnancy, they made the most of this time. “Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader,” she said.

Being in the film business, the Band Baaja Baarat actor is extremely aware of the perception that’s attached to a film actor’s physicality so naturally, she thought about her post-motherhood body with concern but as time has passed, she has made peace with herself. “My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. And I’m working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look,” she said.

Unlike other celebrity kids, Vamika has been shielded from the photographers ever since she was born and it looks like Anushka and Virat intend on keeping it that way. Since her fans don’t know much about her daughter, Anushka spoke about some of the qualities that she can see in her 11-month old baby. She shared, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

Anushka is producing films under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. She is yet to sign her next acting project.