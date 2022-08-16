scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Studio says ‘no money lost’ on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, amid reports of distributors demanding compensation for losses

Viacom18 Studios has denied that distributors are demanding compensation after Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:10:57 am
laal singh chaddha aamir khan naga chaitanyaNaga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Viacom18 Studios has denied reports of external stakeholders demanding compensation after Aamir Khan’s latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, flopped at the box office. The film has made approximately Rs 46 crore in five days of release, which was designed to coincide with the extended Independence Day holiday weekend.

Calling the rumours ‘baseless’, Viacom18 Studios Chief Operating Officer Ajit Andhare told The Times of India that Laal Singh Chaddha has ‘no external distributors’, as the studio itself is distributing the film. He added that ‘no money is lost in the first place’, and that the film is running in theatres both in India and internationally.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

The same report quoted a source as saying that Aamir hasn’t charged an upfront fee for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor normally relies on backend revenue, since his films — at least before 2018 — performed exceptionally well at the box office. A similar remuneration strategy was implemented by Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick, which resulted with him earning a reported $100 million thanks to the film’s record-breaking performance. According to the TOI source, Laal Singh Chaddha will probably break even, once ancillary revenue is taken into account.

A remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha has made Rs 46 crore domestically and around Rs 39 crore from overseas territories. The film will have to rely on a China release to stand any chance of success. Aamir is still an exceptionally popular star there, after the record-breaking success of Secret Superstar and Dangal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film opened amid calls for a boycott, and received mixed reviews upon release, with criticism directed mainly at Aamir’s central performance. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:10:57 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations: Comparative look at state laws
Political Pulse

Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations: Comparative look at state laws

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai
Know Your City

Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement