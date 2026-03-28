Vetrimaaran takes indirect dig at Dhurandhar 2, says ‘propaganda films monetise hate’: ‘We know how many people died during demonetisation’

Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran appeared to take an indirect dig at the “propaganda” surrounding Dhurandhar 2 during a recent event. The director was attending the trailer launch of Neelira, helmed by Someetharan and co-produced by Rana Daggubati. The film is a work of fiction based on the memories of a war child, set against the backdrop of 1988 Northern Sri Lanka. Speaking about the film, Vetrimaaran emphasised the importance of presenting truth to future generations, rather than manipulating history and collective memory to fuel hate-driven narratives.

Vetrimaaran’s indirect dig at Dhurandhar 2

In a strongly worded speech, he said without naming Dhurandhar 2, “This film (Neelira) doesn’t talk about hate or advocate violence. It is not a propaganda film. It is not made to promote an ideology with crores of rupees. It does not aim to monetise hatred or violence to earn Rs 100 crore. On that basis, this is a film that does not caricature any race, community, or religious sect. It presents events without directly criticising anyone. Our writer has done an extraordinary job.”