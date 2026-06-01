Veteran producer TP Aggarwal challenges film body’s ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh in court

Amid the controversy over the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) issuance of a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh for his sudden exit from director Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, veteran film producer TP Aggarwal has moved court challenging the directive.

Aggarwal, the former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), has reportedly filed a petition at the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi. In his plea against FWICE and IMPPA, he has argued that no person, organisation, or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or direct others to refuse to work with someone, according to a report by the Times of India. Both organisations have been issued notices by the court.

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‘Such actions can affect livelihoods, creative freedom’

TP Aggarwal, who served as IMPPA’s president for 17 years and also as the chief of the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions, pointed out that attempts to discourage people from working with someone should not be taken lightly. “Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom,” he pointed out, adding that such matters must therefore be dealt with legally.

After the FWICE directive sparked massive controversy, its chief advisor, Ashoke Pandit, had issued a clarification, maintaining that the federation “can’t ban” anyone. “The entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. We are not a court; we can’t ban people. Hence, we have issued a non-cooperation,” he told ETimes.

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CINTAA supports Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, Cine and TV Artistes’ Association’s (CINTAA) vice-president and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure announced the actors’ organisation’s support for Ranveer Singh. “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh,” she told IANS.

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Padmini’s remarks came after CINTAA’s president, Poonam Dhillon, expressed disappointment that neither party had apprised the association about the incident. “CINTAA, as an association, would have liked to have been at least approached by both parties or either of the parties if there was a problem. But since we were not approached either by the artists or by the production or by the Federation, we are a bit at a loss for what to say because we don’t have the detailed information,” she said.

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Ranveer Singh banned

On May 25, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after he repeatedly failed to respond to their invitation to appear in person and discuss the Don 3 controversy.

“On April 11, Farhan filed a complaint that three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie,” Ashoke Pandit told the media in Mumbai at that time.

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Don 3 controversy

Excel Entertainment, which is financing the project, has demanded Rs 45 crore in damages from Ranveer Singh for pre-production expenses it incurred. For the unversed, Ranveer exited Don 3 in December 2025, two years after he signed on to headline the project.