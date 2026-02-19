Veteran filmmaker MM Baig found dead at his home

Veteran filmmaker MM Baig, father of popular yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu and who was involved with films such as Razia Sultan and directed Chhoti Bahu, was found dead at his home, his publicist Hanif Zaveri said.

He was in his 70s.

“He was unwell for quite some time. Since, he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul place coming from his house. The police opened the door and found Baig sahab’s dead body and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul,” Zaveri told PTI.