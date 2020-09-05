Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passes away

Johnny Bakshi was a film director, producer and actor. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Mumbai.

Producer Amit Khanna, a friend of Johnny Bakshi confirmed the news of his demise to indianexpress.com. He said, “Johnny was taken to the hospital as he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was also tested for COVID-19. But early morning today, even before his reports could come in, he passed away.”

Johnny Bakshi had backed several films including Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain (1974), Vishwasghaat (1977), Raavan (1984), Mera Dost Mera Dushman (1984), Bhairavi (1996) and Kajraare (2010).

He also directed the Rajesh Khanna starrer Khudai (1994). Bakshi has also acted in films like Haar Jeet (1990) and Papa Kehte Hai (1996).

Bakshi worked with several filmmakers and actors, and was also a member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA).

Filmmaker Kunal Kolhi also took to Twitter to condole the producer’s demise.

Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 5, 2020

A friend of 5 decades filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passed away this morning. He will be missed by many whose life he touched. May his soul rest in peace — Amit Khanna (@amitkhanna) September 5, 2020

Johnny Bakshi is survived by his son, actor Brando Bakshi.

