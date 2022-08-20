Veteran film producer KC Sharma passes away

Veteran film producer and filmmaker Anil Sharma’s father, KC Sharma, passed away on Friday night. He was 89 years old.
The producer’s daughter-in-law, Suman Sharma, informed indianexpress.com that the 89-year-old producer died after suffering a heart attack on Friday night.
She said, “He died on Friday night at around 8:00 pm; he had a heart attack. He was also suffering from dementia since a few years. His funeral will take place in Mumbai’s Santacruz today.”
KC Shamra has backed films starring Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar and others. Some of his bankrolled films are Dharmendra’s Hukumat (1987), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Tahalka (1992), Jawaab (1995), Policewala Gunda (1995), and Akshay Kumar’s Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004).
KC Sharma’s son, Anil Sharma, is most known for directing Gadar: EK Prem Katha, and is now also helming Apne 2, which will star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and the filmmaker’s son Utkarsh Sharma.
