Veteran Bollywood editor Waman Bhonsle dies, filmmakers remember him as a ‘great teacher’

National Award winning Bollywood editor, Waman Bhonsle passed away in Mumbai on Monday due to age related issues. He was 87. Bhonsle’s nephew Dinesh Bhonsle confirmed the news with indianexpress.com and said his funeral will take place at Mumbai’s Goregaon East. .

“He was keeping unwell from around a year. He had diabetes for many years, and in the last one year he had also started losing his memory. He was not able to walk around much either and had stopped eating in the last four-five days. He passed away at his home in Goregaon, Mumbai at 4.00 AM today. His funeral will be held in the afternoon today,” Dinesh Bhonsle told us.

RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for cinema! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9oXgUf2A7c — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 26, 2021

Actor-filmmaker Viveck Vaswani also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the veteran film editor.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also condoled the death. Calling him a “great teacher”, Ghai wrote, “RIP WAMAN BHONSLE SIR. A GENUIS film editor in my first film KALICHARAN remained my editor teacher in all my films till khalnayak n inspired me to edit my film like TAAL n so on. A Great teacher. We ⁦@MuktaArtsLtd @Whistling_Woods Remain grateful for good.”

Waman Bhonsle was born in Goa and came to Mumbai in early 1950s to complete his studies. He worked with editor DN Pai at Bombay Talkies for six months, and later as an assistant editor at Filmistan.

Bhonsle landed his first Hindi film assignment as an independent editor with Raj Khosla directorial Do Raaste (1969). He remained active during 1960s-1970s, working as an editor for several popular hits like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Inkaar, Dostana, Ghulam, Do Raaste, Agneepath, Aandhi, Parichay, Mausam, Hero, Karz, Kalicharan, Saaheb, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Ghulam and others.

Waman Bhonsle with filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Subhash Ghai and Ashok Ghai. (Photo: Express Archives) Waman Bhonsle with filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Subhash Ghai and Ashok Ghai. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bhonsle won a National Award for Inkaar (1977), apart from other awards for films like Saudagar and Ghulam.

In a career spanning over four decades, Bhonsle collaborated with almost every big director of that time, including Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ravi Tandon, Subhash Ghai, Mahesh Bhatt, Raj Sippy, Sunil Dutt, Ashok Gaikwad, K. Vishwanath and more.

Though Bhonsle retired from active editing, he continued to mentor several aspiring editors and assistants. His innovative techniques are still a benchmark in Bollywood.

The Goa government felicitated Waman Bhonsle with Lifetime Achievement Award at Goa State Film Festival in 2015.