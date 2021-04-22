Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal dies due to Covid-19 complications, R Madhavan and Tusshar Kapoor pay tribute

Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal died at his home in Mumbai on April 21 due to Covid-19 related complications, Western India Cinematographer Association General Secretary Rajan Singh confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Rajan Singh, who is shooting for a project in Goa at the moment, said, “Johny Lal ji passed away in Mumbai yesterday. He was shooting for some project just before the lockdown, and then he tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, and there were some complications due to which he died.”

Actors R Madhavan and Tusshar Kapoor took to their respective social media platforms to pay tribute to the late cinematographer. Madhavan wrote about Lal, who was the director of photography on Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, “The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir.Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast (sic).”

The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir.Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.🙏 pic.twitter.com/301Jj59uMA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021

Tusshar Kapoor remembered Johny Lal from the days of his debut film, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001). He wrote, “RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Johny Lal has worked on several Hindi films including Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya (2020), Arbaz Khan’s Main Zaroor Aaounga (2019), Govinda and Salman Khan’s Partner (2007), John Abraham and Suniel Shetty’s Lakeer (2004), Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s Yaadein (2001), and many more.