Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale still critical

The health condition of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, 77, on Thursday continued to be critical, as he remained on ventilator support at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

“He is being treated in the critical care unit, and efforts are being made for his recovery,” reads a statement issued by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

According to the official bulletin, doctors treating the actor held a meeting with his family members and the actor’s wife, Vrishali Gokhale, issued a handwritten statement to the media. It reads, “Mr Vikram Gokhale has been critical for the last 24 hours. Doctors have been trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected. He has suffered multiple organ failure.”

They also said that the news about Gokhale being “deeply comatose and unresponsive” was false.

“We will update about his health condition as and when required,” according to the statement.

Gokhale, who started his journey on the Marathi stage, went on to make his mark in a slew of Hindi and Marathi films and won the National Award for best actor for Marathi film Anumati in 2013.

Among other highlights of his career are the role of a strict and traditional father of Aishwarya Rai’s character in the hit Bollywood film Hum Dil

De Chuke Sanam. Gokhale played Salim’s father in the 1989 film Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and the ISRO Director in 2019’s Mission Mangal.

The eminent actor made his Bollywood debut with Parwana in 1971 when he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan with whom he later worked with Agneepath (1990) and Khuda Gawah (1992) as well.

His other prominent films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Traffic, Hichki and Ab Tak Chhappan. His Marathi films include Aamhi Bolato Marathi, Lapandav, Kalat Nakalat, Godavari, AB Aani CD, Prawaas and Natsamrat. He has also acted in and directed the Marathi film Aaghat.