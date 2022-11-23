scorecardresearch
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised, condition critical

Vikram Gokhale was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

vikram gokhaleVikram Gokhale is 82.

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune following health complications. Gokhale’s family on Wednesday confirmed that the 82-year-old actor is critical.

They shared with indianexpress.com, “He was doing ok a few days ago. Won’t say that he was fine as he has multiple health issues. He has been at the hospital for the last few days and was recovering too, but from yesterday he’s critical. We are waiting for the doctors to tell us about the way forward. Hopefully tomorrow they’ll tell us more, tell us what needs to be done. But he is critical, and that’s all we can say.”

Actor Darshan Jariwala, who is a member of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), told indianexpress.com, “Vikram Gokhale is admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He is in the ICU. That’s the only information I have.” Gokhale is the president of CINTAA.

Vikram Gokhale has starred in several popular Marathi and Bollywood films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where he played Aishwarya Rai’s father. He has also featured in Hindi movies like Khuda Gawah, Hey Ram, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Traffic, Hichki and Mission Mangal, among others. His popular shows include Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Alpviraam, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjeevni, Indradhanush. Some of his recent Marathi movies are Godavari, AB Aani CD, Prawaas and Natsamrat. Gokhale also acted in and directed Marathi film Aaghat.

