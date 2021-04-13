Veteran actor Tabassum recovers from COVID-19, to get discharged from hospital

Veteran actor-talk show host Tabassum is expected to be discharged from hospital in a day or two, as she has recovered from the coronavirus over a week after testing positive, her son said.

Hoshang Govil confirmed to indianexpress.com that his mother was admitted to a city hospital eight-nine days ago after she tested positive for COVID-19. “She wasn’t feeling well and her blood pressure was a bit high so, we got her tested for COVID-19 and it turned out she was positive. But she wasn’t severely affected. She was asymptomatic. Still to be on a safer side, we got her admitted,” he said.

Govil added the Tabassum Talkies star tested negative on Monday “and should most probably get discharged today or tomorrow.” Tabassum’s son also addressed the speculation about her suffering from Alzheimer’s. A picture of a weak looking Tabassum, along with this rumour, has been doing the rounds of social media.

“I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes. Once she’s back, she is going to release a message for her fans,” said Hoshang.

The second wave of the coronavirus has found many film and television celebrities at its receiving end. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Bhumi Pednekar, Rupali Ganguly and Manav Gohil, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. Diagnosis of many of these stars has also halted the shoots of their respective projects, as even crew members on sets have contracted the virus.