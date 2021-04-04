Veteran actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passes away

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on Sunday. She was 88. More popularly known by her first name, Shashikala has famously appeared as various supporting characters in films such as Bimla, Sujata, Aarti, Anupama, Waqt, Gumrah, Khubsoorat among others.

Indian politician and businessman Praful Patel tweeted the news and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻#Shashikala #RIP pic.twitter.com/N5B7q62yls — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 4, 2021

Shashikala was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri by the Indian government for her unparalleled contribution to the world of cinema and arts in 2007. She was also conferred with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the V. Shantaram Awards in 2009. Apart from this, Shashikala bagged two Filmfare awards for her work in Aarti and Gumrah.

Shashikala famously played the supporting character parts in over 100 movies.

Born on August 4, 1932 in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, Shashikala was one of the six children, who began dabbling into arts from a very young age. Shashikala has two daughters from her marriage with Om Prakash Saigal.

Shashikala was last seen in the 2005 release Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, wherein she portrayed the role of a South African witness.