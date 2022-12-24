scorecardresearch
Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar dies at 70

Veteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar passed away on December 23 night due to poor medical health.

Rajeeta KochharVeteran actor Rajeeta Kochhar passed away in Mumbai due to Renal failure. (Photo: Instagram/rajeetakochhar)

Actor Rajeeta Kochhar, who has been part of several television shows such as Tantra, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Hatim, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, died on Friday due to renal failure in Mumbai. She was 70.

The late actor’s niece Nupur Kampani told The Times of India that Rajeeta had a stroke in last September 2021 which was followed by paralysis. While her health was gradually improving, on December 20, she complained of breathlessness and stomach pain. As her health deteriorated, she was put on ventilator and breathed her last at 10.15 pm.

 

Nupur said that everyone loved Rajeeta on the sets of her shows and often called her ‘maa’. She shared said that for her, it was a huge loss because even though Rajeeta was not her biological mother, she always took care of her niece like her own daughter.

Rajeeta is survived by her husband Rajesh Kochhar and daughter Kapisha. She had stopped acting after her stroke.

