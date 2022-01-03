Veteran actor Prem Chopra, wife Uma Chopra test positive for Covid-19

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have tested positive for Covid-19. Prem and his wife have been admitted in Lilavati hospital under the care of Dr Jalil Parkar.

In a statement, the doctor said that the elderly couple has been administered a dose of the monoclonal antibody cocktail and is responding positively to the treatment so far. Both Prem and Uma will likely be discharged within a day or two.

Several other celebrities have recently tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor informed fans about their Covid-19 diagnosis via social media.

John wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and are experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.” While Ekta had something similar to convey as she stated, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

