Sunday, May 16, 2021
Veteran actor KD Chandran, father of Sudha Chandran, dies of a heart attack

Veteran actor KD Chandran who has acted in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Pukar and Koi Mil Gaya, died at the age of 84. He was also actor Sudha Chandran’s father.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 16, 2021 5:27:56 pm
KD ChandranKD Chandran was 86. (Photo: @CinemaRareIN/Twitter)

Veteran actor KD Chandran, known for his role as Juhi Chawla’s father in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, passed away on Sunday morning. The actor, who was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai, died due to a heart attack.

His daughter and actor-dancer Sudha Chandran confirmed the news. In a conversation with Aaj Tak, the actor said that her father was not keeping well.

Earlier this month, Sudha celebrated her father’s birthday. Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Happy birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te best values of life Nd making me what I m today.so proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself wish u a Very happy birthday.lv u Appa.”

KD Chandran has acted in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tere Mere Sapne, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, China Gate, Pukar, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Shararat, Koi Mil Gaya and TV series Gulmohar.

