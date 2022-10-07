scorecardresearch
Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away on Friday morning at the age of 79. His funeral will take place on Saturday.

Arun Bali deadArun Bali was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Veteran actor Arun Bali died on Friday morning around 4.30 am due to prolonged age-related illness. The senior actor’s son Ankush Bali confirm to indianexpress.com that the cremation will take place on Saturday as they’re waiting for some family members to come down from the US to Mumbai. The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye that released on Friday.

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, in 1942, Arun Bali is known for his performances in 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), Airlift (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Panipat (2019) among many other films. He made his TV debut in the year 1989 with Doosra Kewal. He went on to many TV shows such as Chankaya, Swabhimaan and Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan.

Arun was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis, earlier this year. Caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles, the illness took a toll on him and he was frequently in and out of hospital.

Nupur Alankar, a member of television artistes CINTAA had said in an interview to ETimes in January this year, “I was on call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that I tried contacting his son Ankush, but couldn’t get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush’s colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately. I was later told by Arun sir’s daughter about his condition.”

There was speculation that his son had abandoned him, which was dismissed by his son.

 

