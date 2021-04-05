Seema Pahwa tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Actor and filmmaker Seema Pahwa is the latest Indian celebrity to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to her social media platforms to share the news after actors such as Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar also said that they have tested positive.

Sharing a jovial selfie of herself with an equally spirited caption, Seema wrote, “Positive hun har baat ko le kar. Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa gai. I am covid positive 😂 14 days home Corentin take care (I am positive about everything, and now even my Covid report has come positive! Have been asked to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Bhargava Pahwa (@seemabhargavapahwa)

On the work front, Seema Pahwa made her successful directorial debut with the part funny, part poignant family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which featured the likes of Supriya Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Konkona Sen Sharma among others. The film had a theatrical release earlier this year.

Seema had last featured prominently in the 2020 Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She is currently awaiting the release of two movies — Ye Mard Bechara and Pagli Shaadi Go Dadi.

Apart from Seema Pahwa, other stars who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus recently include the likes of Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised on medical advice, the actor shared on Monday morning via his social media. “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon, take care,” read Akshay Kumar’s post.