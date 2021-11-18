Velle trailer: Karan Deol, uncle Abhay Deol team up for film that will give you deja vu

What happens when a joke goes too far? Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s next film Velle shows this to us in a film format with Karan Deol in lead. Also starring uncle Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy and Anya Singh, the film has been produced by superstar Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. Velle is said to be the Hindi adaptation of 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

The trailer opens by introducing the main characters. Rahul (Karan) and his two other friends Rambo and Raju (Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari) enjoy carefree school life. Up for mischief at all times, they also have to face the wrath of their parents owing to their ‘vellagiri’. Enter Riya (Anya), and they together form a gang, R4 or Rowdy 4. When Riya, who is the daughter of the school principal, is warned by him to stay away from the boys, they hatch a plan to teach the principal a lesson.

How? By kidnapping the daughter. How 90s, isn’t it? And while Riya herself volunteers to get kidnapped, things take a U-turn when she is abducted for real, and the boys are blamed for her going missing. Will these school-going boys, known to be useless manage to save their friend?

Apart from this joke gone wrong, we are also introduced to Rishi, played by Abhay Deol, who is narrating the story to Roshni (Mouni) over dinner. As she quizzes him if it’s his own story, looking perplexed, he responds that it’s close to a true story.

Read | Deols to reunite for Apne 2

While the trailer piques interest in a few moments, it soon loses steam. Even with the serious issue of kidnapping at hand, makers have focussed more on humour, which will hardly make you smile. Coming to performances, Abhay and Mouni stand out even in their blink-and-miss appearance. Karan, who made his debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is yet to shed off his baby-look and emerge as a lead actor. Anya and the other also join him in a juvenile performance.

Velle is set to hit cinema halls on December 10.