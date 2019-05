Action choreographer-filmmaker Veeru Devgan passes away

Veteran action choreographer and filmmaker Veeru Devgan passed away on Monday morning. He was 77.

His funeral will be held today at 6 pm in Mumbai’s Vile Parle West crematorium.

Veeru Devgan choreographed stunts in over 150 films. He made his directorial debut with 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen. Veeru also bankrolled films like Dil Kya Kare and Singhasan.

Veeru Devgan is survived by his wife Veena and four children, Ajay, Anil, Neelam and Kavita.