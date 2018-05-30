Sumeet Vyas: I don’t think I’ll get overshadowed in Veere Di Wedding

Sumeet Vyas will be seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding. Sumeet Vyas will be seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding.

From being a television artiste, a supporting cast member in feature films, a short film actor to a heartthrob of the young generation with his TVF web series Permanent Roommates, Sumeet Vyas has come a long way. He is now credited as a talented actor, a director and a writer. The latest addition to his filmography is the ensemble film Veere Di Wedding. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, this story of four friends and the ups and downs they go through in life releases in the theaters on June 1.

In the movie, Sumeet plays the role of Kareena’s (Kalindi) love interest Rishabh Malhotra, and unlike his famous character of Mikesh Chaudhary in Permanent Roommates who wore a goofy smile as he uttered his catchphrase “Cool”, Rishabh is a much-sorted person. On a comparison between his two characters, that of Mikesh and Rishabh, Vyas says, “Rishabh is definitely not goofy. He is a very sorted person. He is the kind of person who tries to keep everyone happy. He succeeds most of the times but also fails sometimes.”

This is the first time that Sumeet is sharing the screen with industry’s A-listers like Sonam and Kareena, but the actor had no inhibitions when he went on the sets of Shashanka Ghosh directorial. When we asked Sumeet if the presence of Sonam, Kareena or Swara made him nervous, he recounted, “I won’t say I was nervous, I was excited. The film is kind of a magnum opus. It’s a musical. I was excited to work with Shashanka Ghosh and with the three actresses who have done a certain amount of good work in the industry.”

In Bollywood, an actor’s stardom often overshadows the supporting cast of the film irrespective of the performance but Sumeet is confident about his character in the all-women coming of age film Veere Di Wedding as he says, “I don’t think I will get overshadowed as I have worked really hard. Maybe I am too involved in what I am doing to think about those things. I think once you are in a scene it really doesn’t matter what credentials your co-actor comes with. What matters is what they are doing in the scene. For this, I can say Kareena is a good co-actor as she remembers her lines and is a thorough professional.”

Ask him why Veere Di Wedding is not a chick flick and he jokes, “That I think you should ask from people who are calling it not a chick flick.” He continues, “Jokes apart, I think it is an ensemble film and it is the correct description for the film. Everybody has a fairly decent part to play in the film and everyone’s role is equally important. Having said that, it is essentially a story about four friends and what they have been through together. It’s a story about friendship and it doesn’t look like a chick flick.”

Sumeet who has been involved in theatre from his early days of acting believes in evolving with his audience. He says, “As an actor, I have evolved from Mikesh to Rishabh of Veere Di Wedding. There is a change in my approach towards the characters I play. In fact, that keeps changing every three to four years because the way people consume content changes after a certain period and as an actor, it is very important for me to keep a track of the trend and evolve with my audience.”

Now that Sumeet has more movie offers in hand, we asked him about his criteria for selecting a script. The actor explains, “I think it’s the script that has to be entertaining and appealing because if that is in a good space people might appreciate my work. If the script is not written with a pure intention of entertaining the audience then I don’t think that people will even notice me. That is imperative.”

“I don’t approach a film if it doesn’t have a decent script. Then I see who are the people who are making the film because they are very crucial in filmmaking. Like in High Jack, I knew Akarsh and his work so there was a certain amount of trust I had in him. These are necessarily the factors which I look for before signing a film,” added Sumeet.

Other than his movie projects, Sumeet is working on the second season of his superhit web series TVF Tripling. The web series had Sumeet as the writer and actor both. Along with him, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar played crucial roles in the show which traces the story of three siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan on a road trip. With its first season being a complete winner in the digital space, we definitely can’t hold our excitement to see what fun the trio will have in the show’s second installment.

