Veere Di Wedding movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Coming of age film Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has finally hit screens. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film chronicles the life of four friends Kalindi (Kareena), Avni (Sonam), Sakshi (Swara) and Meera (Shikha) as they try to figure out life. Apart from the four female leads, the Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor production also stars Sumeet Vyas. Sumeet essays the role of Kareena’s fiance in the movie.
Talking about her film, Sonam Kapoor said, “In a very entertaining way, Veere Di Wedding shows that four women can do anything that a man can do, it talks about equality. It’s a female-driven film but it doesn’t mean that it is a film about women empowerment. It is about four people who just happen to be women.” The makers of this all-women film have promoted it as ‘not a chick flick’. The girl gang of the movie discusses love, sex and life without any filters.
What I was looking for, in this tale of these four young women, all very up to the minute in terms of apparel and shoes and bags, and other accouterments which swish, rich young ladies are equipped with these days, is whether this film goes beyond the froth and the attendant silliness and the stereotypes and broad brush-strokes to actually say something, to mean something.
On that score, I have to say that it’s not just the name that has been flipped around. A few notions have been turned on their heads, and a few things have been subverted, and for a mainstream Hindi movie carrying heavy-weight names on and off screen, this is good enough. Could it have been better? Of course, it could.
Kareena’s upcoming film Veere Di Wedding has her in a pivotal role along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. It is yet to be seen if this Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor production will create an impact at the box office but before the film releases, here’s looking at how Kareena’s last five films fared at the box office.
1. Udta Punjab (2016): Rs 60.33 crore
Along with Kareena, Udta Punjab starred Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Shahid Kapoor. The film ran into quite a lot of trouble with the CBFC but ultimately saw a successful release. The film was also leaked online just days before the release. The film managed to earn Rs 60.33 crore at the box office.
2. Ki & Ka (2016): Rs 52.31 crore
This R Balki film starred Arjun Kapoor along with Kareena and was a take on the assigned gender roles in the society. The Balki film met with mixed reviews from the critics and even the audience took a while to warm up to the film. Ki & Ka earned Rs 52.31 crore at the box office.
The screening of Veere Di Wedding was attended by film's actors and industry folk on Wednesday. Sonam Kapoor attended the screening with her husband Anand Ahuja. Janhvi Kapoor came along with father Boney Kapoor to watch the movie.
Talking about her character, Avni, and the hard work that went into the preparations for her role, Sonam Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “My character is of a matrimonial lawyer who works at the Tees Hazari court. I have a cousin who is also a matrimonial lawyer so to prepare for the role, I talked to her a lot and discussed how these lawyers talk, what clothes they wear and what are their mannerisms.”
The litmus test for the music of any film, which has a Punjabi wedding in the background, is that it has to be catchy as hell. It doesn’t matter if it’s slow or runs at a pace. If it’s catchy, it’s likely to be dazzling. It’s also going to stick enough such that it is hard to shake the melody off your limbs and lungs. Director Shashanka Ghosh’s film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania presents us with eight tracks, and no real music and lyrics to show. The tunes are mostly lacklustre and not even remotely singable.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sumeet Vyas said, "The film is kind of a magnum opus. It’s a musical. I was excited to work with Shashanka Ghosh and with the three actresses who have done a certain amount of good work in the industry.”
“I am very excited about the film as I am used to working with male actors but this time we are a group of four girls. I am waiting to see the reaction of my fans as to how will they take this kind of film because this film has a different language and its concept is one of its kind,” Kareena Kapoor told indianexpress.com.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, film trade analyst Girish Johar said he expects Veere Di Wedding to collect somewhere around Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. Speaking about the film, he added, “We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat for that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good. From the looks of it, the film is a fun, rib-tickling comedy and it will cater to an audience just looking to have a good time at the theatres.”
In an interview with Indian Express, Shikha Talsania said, “A lot of scripts coming my way played to the stereotype of a big girl who is hungry or horny, or both. I was the last to be cast — Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, called me and asked me to come for a look test. My character eloped, married and has a small child. I liked the script because it’s about four friends at different stages of their lives. I didn’t see gender right off the bat, I saw their friendship and it was very relatable and real.”
In an interview with Indian Express, Swara Bhasker said, “I’m playing Sakshi, who is urban, English-speaking and educated and so incredibly rich, that she’s never heard ‘no’. She’s a lovable brat, but mostly an idiot. I had fun bringing a certain type of randomness to this character.”
1. A stellar set of actors
While Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first movie after Taimur Ali Khan’s birth, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.
2. Female ensemble film
The Veere Di Wedding cast has been out promoting the film as a fun girl gang movie and not a ‘chick flick’ or one which takes the baton of feminism. It will be interesting to see how the team will pull that off on the screen.
