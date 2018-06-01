Veere Di Wedding movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Veere Di Wedding movie: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer has hit the screens. Veere Di Wedding movie: Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer has hit the screens.

Coming of age film Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has finally hit screens. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film chronicles the life of four friends Kalindi (Kareena), Avni (Sonam), Sakshi (Swara) and Meera (Shikha) as they try to figure out life. Apart from the four female leads, the Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor production also stars Sumeet Vyas. Sumeet essays the role of Kareena’s fiance in the movie.

Talking about her film, Sonam Kapoor said, “In a very entertaining way, Veere Di Wedding shows that four women can do anything that a man can do, it talks about equality. It’s a female-driven film but it doesn’t mean that it is a film about women empowerment. It is about four people who just happen to be women.” The makers of this all-women film have promoted it as ‘not a chick flick’. The girl gang of the movie discusses love, sex and life without any filters.