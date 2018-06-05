Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor: Actors keep defending themselves in public

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding. Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding.

From her decision to change her surname after marriage to the apparent confusion about the idea of women empowerment that her latest film Veere Di Wedding bears, actor Sonam Kapoor has lately found herself explaining her stand on both her professional and personal choices.

Talking about the scrutiny, Sonam said, “As actors, in the media and in public, we are only defending ourselves. I am used to it now. Whether you are working hard? Whether you are a feminist or not? Whether you are getting married or not? Whether you are having a child or not? We keep defending ourselves. When can there be a point where there is acceptance? And that’s what being an equal and a feminist means, that you accept the other person for who they are and giving them the choice to do whatever they want to do.

“That is the whole idea of it. That is progressive thinking which is basically not judging anyone. I have written two essays on feminism. I will forward it to everybody and they can read it on my profile of what actually feminism means,” added the actor.

Sonam Kapoor further said that she hopes for a future, where labels cease to exist. A time where she doesn’t have to say out loud that she is a feminist. “First of all, someone’s telling me, ‘Sonam, you have changed your last name and so, you are not a feminist.’ Who are you to tell me who I am and who I am not? That’s pretty ridiculous. Labels should not exist.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd