Veere Di Wedding off to a good start at the box office highlights: Day 1 collection, reactions and more

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is off to a good start at the Indian box office. The female-led film has earned Rs 10.70 on Day 1. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa among others.

Sharing the opening day figures on Twitter, Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kapoor said, “We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all india box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!!”