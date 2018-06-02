Veere Di Wedding off to a good start at the box office highlights: Day 1 collection, reactions and more

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is off to a good start at the Indian box office. The female-led film has earned Rs 10.70 on Day 1. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta and Manoj Pahwa among others.
"Part of the film’s appeal is the affection with which its characters are written, even the loud, garish West Delhi family about to gather Kalindi into their heaving bosoms. They are loud, but they are loving, and Manoj Pahwa aces his role as the ‘papaji’ who doesn’t mind cheques worth a few crores bouncing as long his puttar can get a massive engagement party. ‘Ek hi toh beta hai mera, hainji? Haanji’. The ‘beta’, played by Vyas, is very good too," The Indian Express' film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review.
Excited about the great opening Veere Di Wedding has had at the box office, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Twitter to share the good news with her loved ones and fans and wrote, "Veere Di Wedding opens to 10.70 Crores on day 1! Third highest opener this year for a film without a hero and an adult rating! Clearly, the future is female!"
Sophie Choudry posted on Twitter, "Our girls be slaying the box office and how! First #Raazi 100 crores and now #VeereDiWedding ..3rd highest opening of the year! Congrats ladies & thank you for changing the perception and the conversation ❤️🙏🏼 🙌🏼@ektaravikapoor @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @sonamakapoor"
"Wait,female driven films are getting critical acclaim AND making MONEY??!Well,girls...I hope u’ll start making as much money as the boys are making 😏considerin u’ll are now pulling in d crowd as well😉What’s their excuse now? @aliaa08 @sonamakapoor #paygap #Raazi #veerediwedding," remarked Pooja Hegde.
Sonam Kapoo's father Anil Kapoor said, "Critical and commercial success rarely go hand-in-hand, so when they do, you've got to enjoy every second of it and soak it all in @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor @Nikhil_Dwivedi ! What a great start for #VeereDiWedding @vdwthefilm"
"Congratulations @sonamakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania and the entire team of #Veera. Also @ektaravikapoor for always paving the way for something new. @Nikhil_Dwivedi your achieveing what u said you would man. @RheaKapoor can’t begin to tell you how happy I am for you I don’t need to do this on social media but the world should know that you are a bosslady. Your passion and hard work only inspires me to do better #veera4life," tweeted Varun Dhawan.
The film is loud, no doubt about it. It has no songs that are memorable: the sangeet song-and-dance is terrible. Kapoor Khan gets the biggest part, expectedly. Then comes Kapoor Ahuja, whose ditsiness is rescued by likeableness. Bhaskar plays a filthy rich creature with the pottiest of mouths, and it takes a little getting used to her (as, I suspect, she took a little getting used to wrap herself around such an against-type role), and there are some awkward edges there, but Bhaskar grows into her role as she goes along, and has the best scene in the movie. Talsania is lovely, and even though her full shape leads to the obvious nasty jokes, she overcomes it. Bollywood, please give her more.
Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter: "#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri. AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [₹ 54.87 lakhs] Debuts at No 7....UK: £ 65,423 [₹ 58.49 lakhs] Debuts at No 8...NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [₹ 16.82 lakhs] Debuts at No 5. @Rentrak"
Box Office tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai wrote on Twitter: "#VeereDiWedding is very good in Tamil Nadu on day 1, Friday = Rs 20.45 lakhs gross, Nett = Rs 14 lakhs (approximate) from limited release of 26 screens (mostly in Chennai multiplexes). Almost 80 -90 % lady audiences It's hit! Congrats to @ektaravikapoor & entire team."
"Veere di wedding opens to 10.70 crores day 1! Third highest opener this year! A film without a hero and adult rated! Clearly the future is female," Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker said via Twitter.
Reacting to Ekta Kapoor's tweet on Day 1 collection of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor posted on Twitter: "Ekta we all broke the glass ceiling!!! #KareenaKapoorKhan @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #RheaAnilkapoor #ShashankaGhosh @Nikhil_Dwivedi"
Veere Di Wedding producer Nikhil Dwivedi wrote on Twitter: "Just received the opening numbers and it looks like the #Veeres have taken over the box office! 10.70 crores on opening day! A big thank you to the audience for all the love and support. #GirlPower @saffronmedia @vdwthefilm."
Talking to DNA India about turning producer with Veere Di Wedding, Nikhil Dwivedi had said, "Rhea (Kapoor) had a great script and she was looking for people to back her. I loved the story and decided to get on board. As a producer, I want to back good projects. Often, producers back projects when they are assured their money is safe. Economics is important, so I wouldn’t like to lose money on a film. At the same time, it’s also important to back projects that may not find too many takers in the beginning."
"We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all india box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!! I wanted to tweet d nos myself even before d official release as it’s been a struggle convincing ppl that films r gender agnostic! Picture sirf teen cheezo ke vajah se chalti hai entertainment entertainment aur entertainment !!! Rheaaaa ruchikaaaa this one is urs," tweeted Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kapoor.