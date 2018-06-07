Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Swara Bhasker on backlash against masturbation scene: I did anticipate the hate that has come my way

Actor Swara Bhasker was recently trolled for her masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Swara gives a fitting reply to the trolls.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 7:28:15 am
Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker on backlash against masturbation scene Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker said she was not surprised to be trolled for masturbation scene.
Related News

Being trolled or slammed for her bold statements or film scenes is nothing new for Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. The actor’s unapologetic-self has not gone down well with many who follow her on Twitter but she remains unfazed about it. Recently, the actor was yet again at the receiving end for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding. In this scene, Swara’s character Sakshi is seen masturbating. After the film’s release, Swara’s Twitter account was filled with filthy comments and hatred.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Swara said that she had anticipated the hate while she was shooting for the scene.

“Yes, I did anticipate the hate that has come my way but I don’t think you should care about that as an actor and an artiste. I don’t think you should care about what the (audience) reaction would be while performing as it is distractive, unhelpful and creates a fear that doesn’t help in the performance anyway,” said Swara.

Swara Bhasker continued that she was not “surprised to be trolled for the masturbation scene” and it is reflective of how hypocritical the society is.

“Our society is very hypocritical when it comes to standards for men and women. It is completely okay for men to do whatever they want. You can show men doing anything on screen. But for women, it becomes ‘oh bold’, ‘oh controversial’, ‘oh shocking.’ So, I knew I would be trolled,” said the actor.

Swara, who plays the bold character of Sakshi in Veere Di Wedding, said such people who troll or shame people on Twitter are narrow-minded.

One of the Twitter users asked Swara, “For some weird reasons, people who can’t spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara,” to which the actor replied, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays”

“What would you say to trolls who think it is wrong for a woman to masturbate or who chose to slut shame actors who show the act of masturbation on screen. I think it shows their mentality which is narrow-minded and low. In any case, trolling is you hiding behind the anonymity of your Twitter name being abusive or shaming people who you would not meet in life and even if you do, you would take a selfie. So frankly, I don’t have time to think about them,” said the 30-year-old.

Having said that, Swara feels she has also received love and support from liberal minds on Twitter.

“I do want to say that I have got a lot of support on Twitter from liberal-minded people who liked the film and my role. In fact, there was this grandmother joke that has been doing rounds based on some identical tweets. So, I want to thank these people for their support,” she said.

Also read | Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas: Nobody expected a bold female-centric film to be accepted so well

For those uninitiated, the grandmother joke was in response to some identical tweets that read, “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding wth my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said “I’m hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now