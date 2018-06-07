Swara Bhasker on backlash against masturbation scene: I did anticipate the hate that has come my way

Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker said she was not surprised to be trolled for masturbation scene. Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhasker said she was not surprised to be trolled for masturbation scene.

Being trolled or slammed for her bold statements or film scenes is nothing new for Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. The actor’s unapologetic-self has not gone down well with many who follow her on Twitter but she remains unfazed about it. Recently, the actor was yet again at the receiving end for a particular scene in Veere Di Wedding. In this scene, Swara’s character Sakshi is seen masturbating. After the film’s release, Swara’s Twitter account was filled with filthy comments and hatred.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Swara said that she had anticipated the hate while she was shooting for the scene.

“Yes, I did anticipate the hate that has come my way but I don’t think you should care about that as an actor and an artiste. I don’t think you should care about what the (audience) reaction would be while performing as it is distractive, unhelpful and creates a fear that doesn’t help in the performance anyway,” said Swara.

Swara Bhasker continued that she was not “surprised to be trolled for the masturbation scene” and it is reflective of how hypocritical the society is.

Just one question, how masturbating related to empowerment? Who is stopping them from masturbating but in public? I think empowerment doesn’t mean that you should mastrubate in public. It’s private. — Swadeept Sinha (@SwadeeptSinha) June 6, 2018

Swadeept! 1. Sakshi was in her PRIVATE bedroom.. not public

2. Masturbation is abt owning ur body, sexuality. Empowering.

3. In a culture that largely silences or ignores or shames female sexuality showing a girl gratifying herself in a film in a non judgemental way is empowering https://t.co/PQXwaLsAku — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 6, 2018

Just Imagine if her dad asks that “Hey, What you did?”. She will reply “Dad, Today i EMPOWERED my self by masturbation.” I mean REALLY? @ReallySwara — Neha Pandey (@NamoNeha) June 6, 2018

No not really Neha! It’s okay to do something privately and not tell your parents about it. It’s called discretion. Do u describe your morning shit to your parents when they ask you what u did when you woke up? 🙄🙄🙄 #logic https://t.co/piPHvA6Sfq — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 6, 2018

Nowadays, Women in India Are Powered by giving them Scenes of Masturbation in Movies.

While I remember we used to touch feet of every female in our house as they were LAKHSMI or Goddess & have to respect them.

It’s easy now 😅https://t.co/MIZPFd4l8f — Abhinandan Singh (@abhinandan1441) June 5, 2018

What’s easy now? Pls explain Abhinandan- I genuinely have not understood the meaning of ur tweet.. what the connection between masturbation, Lakshmi and respect? Now that u realise that women can pleasure themselves and it’s ok- now u cannot respect them? https://t.co/FoubwfqfjY — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 6, 2018

“Our society is very hypocritical when it comes to standards for men and women. It is completely okay for men to do whatever they want. You can show men doing anything on screen. But for women, it becomes ‘oh bold’, ‘oh controversial’, ‘oh shocking.’ So, I knew I would be trolled,” said the actor.

Swara, who plays the bold character of Sakshi in Veere Di Wedding, said such people who troll or shame people on Twitter are narrow-minded.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

One of the Twitter users asked Swara, “For some weird reasons, people who can’t spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara,” to which the actor replied, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays”

For some weird reasons, people who cant spell “Masturbation” are going to watch #VeereDiWedding with their Grandmothers and want answers from @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/CAB1ab5b4O — Joy (@Joydas) June 2, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Joydas you bring so much joy to my Twitter timeline.. I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi #SakshiSlays https://t.co/pxHyjKthXH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

“What would you say to trolls who think it is wrong for a woman to masturbate or who chose to slut shame actors who show the act of masturbation on screen. I think it shows their mentality which is narrow-minded and low. In any case, trolling is you hiding behind the anonymity of your Twitter name being abusive or shaming people who you would not meet in life and even if you do, you would take a selfie. So frankly, I don’t have time to think about them,” said the 30-year-old.

Having said that, Swara feels she has also received love and support from liberal minds on Twitter.

Hindi films- especially cop/underworld type ones are replete with bad language. So why is everyone outraging only against a bunch of women using the same language in a movie? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 4, 2018

@sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania and #KareenaKapoorKhan have done a great job with @vdwthefilm! I watched it with my best friends and we had a blast! The film was a total entertainer from start to end. What a fun and happy film! Cheers girls! 🍻🎉 — A Girl Has No Name (@TargClaw) June 3, 2018

This is getting out of hand! (no pun intended) 😋

Let me muster up some courage & point out that it’s NOT –

1. Musterbation

or

2. Masturabation

or

3. Mastrubation

or

3. Mastabate (thought phonetically correct)

.

Lets all take the night off from outrage and read on Masturbation pic.twitter.com/PecrqAHmvT — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) June 2, 2018

“I do want to say that I have got a lot of support on Twitter from liberal-minded people who liked the film and my role. In fact, there was this grandmother joke that has been doing rounds based on some identical tweets. So, I want to thank these people for their support,” she said.

Also read | Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas: Nobody expected a bold female-centric film to be accepted so well

For those uninitiated, the grandmother joke was in response to some identical tweets that read, “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding wth my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said “I’m hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd