Veerana’s Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery

They say sometimes your greatest strength can turn into your biggest threat. For actress Jasmine Dhunna, her beauty and sudden fame allegedly became both. Jasmine made her debut at just 13 in 1979 with Sarkari Mehmaan, opposite Vinod Khanna, who was 33 at the time. The film failed at the box office. Years later, at 18, she appeared in Divorce — but that too could not make an impact. With two unsuccessful films behind her, her career seemed uncertain. Then came the boldest decision of her life.

In 1988, Jasmine signed the Ramsay Brothers’ horror film Veerana. At a time when horror films were often dismissed as C-grade cinema and no mainstream actresses were willing to associate with them, this was considered a risky move. But the Ramsay Brothers were masters of their genre — and Jasmine took the gamble.

A Poster of film VEERANA. Poster A Poster of film VEERANA. Poster

She played a stunning, seductive witch — a character that would change her destiny overnight. Made on a modest budget, Veerana turned out to be a massive box office success, particularly in rural circuits. Jasmine’s bold scenes and striking screen presence made her an overnight sensation. She became wildly popular.

Author Dhruv Somani, who has extensively researched the Ramsay Brothers and their films, once told Radio Udaan, “We have to give credit to the Ramsays for making her a star overnight. The way they presented her — in a sensual, almost hypnotic avatar — the focus on her eyes, the lighting — it was impactful.”

Released on May 6, 1988, Veerana shattered stereotypes about horror films and performed exceptionally well, especially in rural areas. And then, just as suddenly as she rose — she vanished.

Somani added, “After the film released, people in villages would get genuinely scared walking in the dark, especially in areas without street lights. Jasmine became a face of fear.”

The mystery deepened because of Jasmine’s sudden disappearance. For many, it only added to the film’s eerie reputation. Some even began calling Veerana “cursed.”

Film star Jasmin and Vijay Arora in film VEERANA. Express archive photo Film star Jasmin and Vijay Arora in film VEERANA. Express archive photo

Veerana was said to have been inspired by that eerie encounter — a detail that only intensified rumours around Jasmine’s fate. Her disappearance sparked endless speculation. Some claimed she had been kidnapped by the underworld. Others said she had died. The most widely believed version, however, was that she quietly fled the country at the peak of her fame.

Her Veerana co-star Hemant Birje later dismissed the rumours of her death.

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, he said, “I often speak to her. She is very much alive and doing well. She is the only child of her parents. She debuted with Vinod Khanna in Sarkari Mehmaan. Veerana shot her to fame and then suddenly she disappeared. I had dialled her some time ago — she checked on me and said she would call later. She did call me the next day and said, ‘Hey, I have shopped a lot of clothes for you.’ But I could never meet her. She resides in America but keeps travelling to Mumbai. Here, she lives in Versova. However, she never discusses the film. Even today, whenever I go for shows, people approach me to ask about her.”

Tabassum Talkies, the YouTube channel once run by late actress Tabassum, offered another perspective: “She signed multiple films after Veerana, but destiny had something else planned. Her beauty became her enemy. The underworld was allegedly after her. They began threatening her. Eventually, she feared for her life and left her career at its peak to settle in the USA.”

Film star Jasmin in film VEERANA. Express archive photo Film star Jasmin in film VEERANA. Express archive photo

One persistent rumour suggested that Dawood Ibrahim had approached her, forcing her into hiding. Other claims said she returned to India after her mother’s passing and now lives alone. Yet another theory suggested she went into depression after losing her mother and chose to distance herself from the public eye.

At one point, reports even surfaced that the Ramsay Brothers were planning Veerana 2, marking Jasmine’s comeback. But none of these claims were ever officially confirmed by Jasmine or anyone closely associated with her. And before the film could go on floors, the Ramsay Brothers passed away.

Was it fear? Was it pressure? Was it personal loss? Or was it simply a woman choosing privacy over fame?

Decades later, Jasmine Dhunna remains one of Bollywood’s most haunting mysteries — a star who rose like a flame and vanished into the shadows just as quickly.