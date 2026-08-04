Why Vedika Pinto, Vikrant Massey gave a ‘chemistry test’ before Musafir Cafe

Ever since Musafir Cafe premiered on Netflix, the romantic drama has become a talking point among viewers. Much of the conversation has centred around its three lead characters, played by Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, and the chemistry they share on screen. Now, the actors have revealed that before filming began, they underwent a chemistry test followed by an intimacy workshop to better understand their characters and build the on-screen bond that audiences have praised.

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Mahima explained what a chemistry test essentially involves. “When you go for a love story like Musafir Cafe, the most important thing is the connection and the chemistry. This is something that has now come to India, where a director wants to see whether two actors actually have that chemistry. Because if the chemistry doesn’t work, it won’t translate on camera.”

Elaborating further, Vikrant said that the exercise largely involves actors spending time together, talking and breaking the ice before filming begins. “It’s a wonderful exercise, I feel, because we now have intimacy coaches who are designing intimate sequences on most films and shows. It’s about time that women’s safety is prioritised and comfort is prioritised.” He added, “We enact the very scenes that we’re going to shoot. That becomes a great icebreaker for actors.”

‘Intimacy isn’t just about kissing someone’

Mahima also spoke about building the relationship between her character, Preeti, and Vikrant’s Chandar, explaining why the intimacy workshop played such an important role. “For Preeti and Chandar, I felt the intimacy workshop was so crucial because they’ve been together for a while. The series begins when they’re already in a relationship, it’s been five years. Personally, I feel the intimacy workshop really helped me understand emotional intimacy with someone you’ve been with for a long time. In your head, you’re almost married to them.”

Vedika added saying intimacy extends far beyond physical closeness. “Intimacy isn’t just about kissing someone or lying in bed together. It’s actually the energy between two people. That’s what intimacy is.”

She also explained what the makers were looking for during the chemistry test. “When we’re talking about a chemistry test, it’s not like we performed an overly romantic scene. In our case, it was one of the first few times the characters were meeting. What they wanted to see was, ‘Can you feel the sparks between these two people?’ That’s where chemistry really comes to light.”

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What is a chemistry test?

A chemistry test is an audition conducted to evaluate how naturally two actors connect with each other on screen. Rather than assessing individual performances alone, directors, casting teams and producers observe the dynamic between potential co-stars to determine whether their relationship feels believable.

What is an intimacy workshop?

An intimacy workshop is a rehearsal process led by a trained intimacy coordinator or intimacy professional to help actors prepare for scenes involving physical or emotional vulnerability. During these sessions, actors rehearse intimate moments in a safe and structured environment, establish clear physical and emotional boundaries, and communicate their comfort levels before filming begins. The workshops also encourage the use of neutral, professional language, helping remove awkwardness and minimise power imbalances on set while ensuring that everyone involved feels safe and respected.