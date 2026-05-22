Vashu Bhagnani slams David Dhawan over Rs 27 cr loss on Coolie No 1: ‘Paid him 70 cr, not his worth’

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani on Friday expressed his anger over the reuse of the iconic song “Chunari Chunari” in Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and backed by Tips’ Ramesh Taurani. Vashu also revisited the financial losses he claims to have suffered on 2020 film Coolie No. 1 and said neither David nor Varun Dhawan ever addressed the fallout.

In a virtual press conference with select media members, Vashu said, “I told David ji that I want to make Biwi No 1. We suffered a loss of around Rs. 27 crores in Coolie No 1 (2020). I was just a namesake producer. It was David ji who 100% handled the production and expenses. I paid David ji big money to make that film; almost Rs. 70 crore, which was not even his worth.”

ALSO READ | The ‘Chunari Chunari’ War: Why Vashu Bhagnani has begun a legal battle to stop David Dhawan’s next

The producer continued, “It was the time of COVID and David ji told me, ‘Aapka jo bhi nuksaan hua hai, we’ll take care of in future. Let’s start Biwi No 1.’ Accordingly, we worked on Biwi No 1 for six months. One day, Rohit Dhawan told me that the script is not ready. Since its creative work, I decided not to hurry. Aaram se picture banate hai.”

Vashu Bhagnani later called David Dhawan to confront him about the use of his film Biwi No. 1’s song “Chunari Chunari” in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. “3 months later, I learned that Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan had joined hands to make a film. I felt a little bad, but then I realized that I can’t stop them. One year later, I saw ‘Chunari Chunari’ was a part of that film. I called David Dhawan and asked them, ‘How can you do this?’” he said.

He further added, “We sold the audio rights of Biwi No 1 to Tips at the time of release. Wog log badmaashi karke video chala rahe the. They were not even ready to meet us over this issue. We shared a letter in the court, due to which the court granted us status quo. How can David Dhawan use the same songs from our film in his son’s movie, that too for a Ramesh Taurani production? There should be some ethics in the industry. Agreed that Ramesh Taurani paid you money, but you can’t recreate the same song from my production. At least, he should have called and told me, ‘Vashu ji, main same gaana mere bete ke liye kar raha hoon. I hope you don’t have an objection. Please support.’ I would have given the NOC and would not have minded also.”

During the press conference, Vashu Bhagnani also opened up about the losses he suffered after Coolie No 1 flopped at the box office. “I suffered a loss of Rs. 27 crores in Coolie No 1. Varun never even bothered to check ki uncle ka nuksaan hua hai; kaun poora karega?” he shared.

Story continues below this ad

About Vashu Bhagnani-Tips Industries legal dispute

Pooja Entertainment has accused Tips Industries of unauthorised use of “Chunari Chunari” in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The song originally featured in the 1999 hit Biwi No.1, produced by Pooja Entertainment. Following a legal plea filed by the production house, a court in Katihar, Bihar reportedly granted a status quo order in the matter.