Producer Vashu Bhagnani sold sarees on footpath before signing Govinda, building Bollywood empire

From selling sarees on the streets at 13 to building a banner that has backed over 40 films, Vashu Bhagnani’s journey is as dramatic as the movies he produces. The founder of Pooja Entertainment, home to hits like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1 and Biwi No.1, has spent decades shaping commercial Bollywood, with his company producing more than 40 films over the years

Speaking on the Zingabad podcast, Bhagnani opened up about his early struggles, business ventures, and the moment that changed his life.

Bhagnani recalled his humble beginnings, saying, “I used to sell sarees on the footpath. At the age of 13, a boy who sold sarees on the road has reached here, so it is very good for himself. It will remain memorable for him and for his children.”

At the time, his family lived in Kolkata, where opportunities felt limited. “In Calcutta, we were four brothers, and the scope there was a little limited, so we thought one brother should go to Delhi,” he said.

That move proved to be a turning point. “As soon as I went to Delhi, I bought a small plot in Preet Vihar, and similarly in Anand Vihar and such places, I bought plots, built villas and sold them. Then there is a building in Shakarpur called VIP building, I got it constructed standing there within four months. From there, life in construction started. In Calcutta, our work was not construction, it was sarees.”

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A twist of fate in Mumbai

But it was Mumbai that truly reshaped his journey. “Then while doing all this, we came to Mumbai during Holi and never turned back towards Delhi again,” he said.

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Calling it destiny, he added, “It is a game of fate, I never thought I would shift to Bombay. When I came to Mumbai during Holi, we stayed at a hotel called Oriental Palace. Then I stayed here, bought a plot and started construction work.”

What followed was rapid expansion. “Once I started there, I built 12–15 buildings in three to four years.”

Bhagnani didn’t stop at construction. “Then I kept expanding the work and started audio cassette manufacturing. I started with 10,000, and from there it became one of the top most companies. We used to make three lakh pieces daily, which no one in India has made till date nor is it made now,” he said.

Describing his approach to life, he noted, “I am a quiet person, I like work, I know how to work, I have never faced confusion in any work till today. Yes, it is true that I left one work and started another. God is great, I have always had blessings on my family and on us. Even after being in the film line, we never got distracted.”

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The leap into films

His entry into cinema, however, was sparked by a moment of instinct. “When we made our first film, my wife said, where are you getting stuck in the film line,” he recalled.

The turning point came after watching Aankhen. “We had gone to watch a movie at Metro Cinema, Aankhen. As soon as I came home, I said I want to sign David (director David Dhawan) and Govinda. The next morning, I reached David and Govinda with money and signed the film. They thought he is a Sindhi man, take the money, the film will be seen later. From there, I kept following David that we have to make the film.”

He went on to collaborate with David Dhawan and Govinda on several successful entertainers. Over the years, Bhagnani has produced a wide range of films—from the “No. 1” comedies of the 1990s to recent titles like Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bhagnani’s journey in films has also seen sharp highs and difficult setbacks. After delivering a string of hits like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1 and Biwi No. 1, he faced a major financial blow with Om Jai Jagadish (2002), the directorial debut of Anupam Kher. The film featured an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Fardeen Khan, among others. As his son Jackky Bhagnani revealed in earlier interviews, the setback wiped out much of his earnings at the time.

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Yet, Bhagnani rebuilt his fortune through films and business ventures, particularly construction, which he expanded internationally to the UK.

More recently, he faced another setback with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.