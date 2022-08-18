Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar

Psychological thriller Cuttputlli will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform said on Thursday. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame. The streamer made the movie announcement on its official Twitter page through an audio teaser.
“Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms,” read the caption of the post.
Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon
#CuttputlliOnHotstar
@vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/6Lho1DlaGg
— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 18, 2022
Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns.
The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, known for Bell Bottom, Moothon and DevD.
Subscriber Only Stories
Reportedly starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment.
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
OPS calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, EPS says he is power-hungry
‘Rohit Sharma resigned to the fact that maybe it’s just going to be white-ball cricket for him now,’ Karthik on Rohit’s long struggles in Tests
Ranbir Kapoor pays an ode to Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra’s new Dance ka Bhoot teaser. Watch
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000 resigns after assault allegations
Contemporary slavery extensive globally, including China, India, says UN
KBC 14: Vimal Naranbhai Kambad fails to answer this Rs 50 lakh question, can you?
Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra ensure a fun episode with hilarious rapid-fire, quiz
‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
OPS calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, EPS says he is power-hungry
‘Rohit Sharma resigned to the fact that maybe it’s just going to be white-ball cricket for him now,’ Karthik on Rohit’s long struggles in Tests
Ranbir Kapoor pays an ode to Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra’s new Dance ka Bhoot teaser. Watch
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000 resigns after assault allegations
Contemporary slavery extensive globally, including China, India, says UN
KBC 14: Vimal Naranbhai Kambad fails to answer this Rs 50 lakh question, can you?
Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra ensure a fun episode with hilarious rapid-fire, quiz
‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video