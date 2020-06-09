Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian passes away

Disha Salian has also represented Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha Salian has also represented Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian passed away on Monday night in Mumbai.

Varun Sharma took to Instagram to offer his condolences. He wrote, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.”

Reports suggest that Disha Salian was at her house in Malad, Mumbai with her fiance, actor Rohan Rai last evening. She was rushed to a hospital in Borivali where she was declared dead on arrival.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd