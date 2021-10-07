Varun Sharma says playing Choocha in Fukrey 3 ‘not a cakewalk’: ‘I have to unlearn things’

Actor Varun Sharma is happy with his plate full of comic roles. The actor, who has pulled up his socks to play audience’s favourite character Choocha for the third time, says that he is open to experiment with other genres but would always be open to comedy.

“I am that guy who loves to make people laugh, someone who brings out the laughter in the room. So, that is my natural personality. I feel you have to be blessed to be able to make people laugh. Of course, I am looking out for other genres. However, I will never ignore or leave out comedy just because maine bohot jyada kar diya hai. That is never going to be my criteria. If something comes my way, which is different, I will definitely do it. But I won’t wait for it. My only aim is to entertain and I feel blessed that I am able to bring a smile on people’s face,” Varun told indianexpress.com.

Varun said his way of choosing a role is to read the script like an audience. “I read script as an audience. If I like it as an audience, I take it up,” the actor said, adding that there is always the pressure to better himself with every new role or new script.

“To be honest, there is always the pressure to do better than how you have performed in your previous film. When Fukrey and Fukrey Returns released, my character Choocha became so big and so loved. There was a pressure to perform the other characters in other films in a better way. It eventually happened with Chhichore’s Sexa. The character was loved a lot. So, there is a constant work behind making a character better than the character I played in my previous film. Apart from that, in real life, during public events or when I am hanging out with my friends, I am completely myself,” the actor expressed.

As he mentioned Fukrey, we were keen to know if playing his character of Choocha has become a cakewalk for Varun as he is all set to do it for the third time. “Not at all a cakewalk,” Varun smiled, adding, “It is a special character for me, of course. My career happened because of this film. However, to play Choocha, I had to unlearn a lot of things because when I started off, I had no idea and was fresh. Over the years, I have learned a lot about the craft. So, the challenge is to unlearn and bring that rawness to the character, which I had in Fukrey (2013).”

The 31-year-old recently also dived into something different. He associated himself with Disney+Hotstar for their IPL 2021 initiative called Hotstar Dosts, an exclusive commentary feed that features him alongside other popular comedians and entertainers such as Zakir Khan, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Bhadana, Amit Tandon, Harsh Gujral, Angad Singh Ranyal, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mantra, among others.

Talking about it, Varun said, “It is a great initiative. All of us are cricket fanatics. We love watching it. Every year, we wait for IPL to entertain us. Blending cricket with entertainment is a great thought. It is like watching cricket with a bunch of friends, talking about the nostalgic moments and the gully cricket culture. So, we are having a lot of fun.”

But is it easier than acting? “Not an easy job for sure. There are no retakes. There are millions of people watching you live. Whatever you are saying, you have to be absolutely correct along with keeping the fun and thrill intact. There is a lot of technicality to it. There is a lot of prep that goes in it. We were trained for 10-12 days. There is no second chance. You just cannot go wrong in any aspect. Also, doing it professionally has helped me look at cricket from a different perspective.”

On the work front, apart from Fukrey 3, Varun will be seen in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. He will also feature in Luv Ranjan’s Wild Wild Punjab.