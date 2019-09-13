Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma: I enjoy making people happy

From playing Chucha in Fukrey to Sexa in Chhichhore, it has been a special journey for actor Varun Sharma. “I am happier when people remember me for my characters than me,” he says.

Advertising

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Varun talks about how Chhichhore is a relatable film for every generation of movie goers, and his love for comedy roles.

Q. Chhichhore is being received well by the audience. What stood out for you in the film?

I think the way this film has been written. I really thank Nitesh (Tiwari) sir, Piyush and Nikhil, the writers of our film, for writing these characters the way they did. They made every character special, and all of them performed so well. I really enjoyed playing Sexa because he is so full of fun. The kind of mischievous things that he keeps doing. I am so glad that all the characters were so relatable. Sexa’s relatability is wide. People can either relate themselves to him or remember their friends being like him in their school or college time. I have been getting messages from friends, fans and family from all across telling me that people on social media are also saying they could relate to Sexa so much.

Advertising

This relatability has brought people in to watch the film. They are taking their friends and watching the film together. Kids are going and watching the film with their friends too. What more could I ask for?

Q. How has your journey been from playing Chucha in Fukrey to now Sexa in Chhichhore?

It’s been a massive journey. To be known by the character name is the biggest achievement any actor can have. I debuted with Chucha and it stayed with me for a very long time. The amount of love the audience has showered on me makes me feel like they have accepted me with open arms. Now Sexa is receiving that kind of love too. The other day I was at an event in Mumbai. Only I was entering the venue and the crowd started calling me ‘Sexa Sexa’. So, if the audience remembers my work, that’s the greatest compliment one can receive as an actor. I am very thankful for that, and for these two movies that have made me what I am today.

Q. You are most loved for your comical roles. Why do you pick comedy? Do you think comic actors are taken seriously in the industry?

Comedy was never the plan and I had never planned on becoming a comedy actor. When I had started off as an actor, during my theatre days, I would do plays with serious roles. I performed in plays like Ashwatthama and Andha Yug. It was hardcore theatre. Fukrey was my first attempt at comedy. I have done four years of rigorous theatre before I finally started doing films. I had never done comedy. But when I did Fukrey and when I saw myself performing on screen and saw people’s reaction, it hit me that this is something I can do. I can make people smile. I can make them laugh. That’s how it happened. The process of making comedy started for me, and that’s what I love doing now. I think it is a great thing to make someone happy. People are not always happy. If I can be their source of happiness through a film, and if I can do it by entertaining them, then why not?

I think not only comedy actors but every actor in today’s time is being taken seriously by the fraternity and audience. Every actor is being respected for the work they do and every actor sincerely gets good work today. Every character, if fleshed out properly, is being taken seriously.

Q. Do you think you are being typecast?

I am not. I haven’t been around for too long to feel so. Today, to get cast in movies on a regular basis is a huge task in itself. I don’t think I am being typecast. Being typecast comes in at a later stage. Right now I am thankful for the acceptance and love I am receiving. Of course, I know I will also be able to play other roles well, but right now, I am enjoying making people happy.