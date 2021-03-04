Varun Sharma calls theaters a ‘shrine’ for actors in an emotional note, Ranveer Singh says, ‘I feel you’

Actor Varun Sharma, last seen in the 2019 film Chhichhore, is overwhelmed as his next film, Roohi, hits the theaters on March 11. The horror-comedy also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Sharma urged his fans to watch Roohi in theaters while following all the safety norms. He also shared how for actors a cinema hall is nothing less than a ‘shrine’.

Sharing a photo on Instagram where he is seen bowing down in front of the silver screen, the Fukrey star wrote, “For us, Actors, cinema halls and multiplexes are nothing short of a shrine. A year back, when the on-going pandemic hit us hard and theatres had to stay shut, the entire cinema industry incurred massive losses. But more importantly, it took an emotional toll on us. Today after One year I visited the Theatre and I feel so much Gratitude in my Heart❤️”

Since childhood, Sharma was ‘seduced’ by the world of cinema. His happiest moments in life were those when he was in front of the big screen. In his long note, the actor wrote, “I grew up in a middle class family in Jalandhar. I knew no one in showbiz. Despite all that, I wanted to be an actor for the only time I was utterly and truly happy was when I would be before the big screen living the magic and absorbing the larger-than-life charm of Hindi films. Soon, first day first shows became a way of life and before I knew it, I was seduced into the world of movies.”

Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial Fukrey. The film brought him recognition and his character ‘Choocha’ became popular. It was this film that made the people of Jalandhar proud of him and seeing Sharma on the big screen left his mother in tears

Reminiscing the moment, Sharma added, “When my first film Fukrey released in 2013 and I took my family to the theatres to watch it on the big screen, it was rather overwhelming. When my Mother saw me on the screen, she broke down. It was an emotional moment for the entire family. Back in Jalandhar, people were proud of me because they saw me on the silver screen.”

Concluding the note, the 31-year-old actor requested his fans to “come together and relive the magic” as Roohi releases in the theaters.

He wrote, “As my upcoming film #Roohi is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, I am elated beyond words. I am happy to share this special film with my audience who has been waiting to watch me for the past two years. Roohi is my first release after Chhichhore that released in 2019. Let us come together and relive the magic. But don’t forget to stay safe. Wear your masks and enjoy the rollercoaster ride that Roohi is💕”

Sharma’s heart-touching note caught the attention of his colleagues in the film industry. Ranveer Singh commented on it saying, “Yes my brother I feel you.️” After reading the note, Varun Dhawan promised that he will watch Roohi in the theaters.