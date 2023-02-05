scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Varun Sharma’s birthday celebration: Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, Aly Goni and others in attendance. See photos and videos

Dilwale actor Varun Sharma celebrated his birthday on Saturday with Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Sonakshi Sinha and others in attendance.

Varun Sharma's birthday was quite a star-studded one. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Varun Sharma’s birthday celebration: Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, Aly Goni and others in attendance. See photos and videos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Varun Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday, in a luxury restaurant in Mumbai. His party saw his close friends from the industry joining in to wish him. From Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni to Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, many popular faces of B-town were seen at the celebration.

Bhediya star Varun Dhawan was seen dressed in a casual avatar. He wore a brown t-shirt that he matched with blue denim and red and black sneakers. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, wowed fans in a blue denim short dress. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and was seen sharing a candid moment with the paparazzi stationed at the event. Kriti Sanon was also clicked by cameramen, who looked stunning in a black jumpsuit.

Also Read |Pathaan box office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 400 cr mark, beats Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster

Birthday boy Varun Sharma also joined the cameramen to cut the cake with them. After enjoying some time with them, he joined his family and friends for the party.

Checkout all photos and videos from Varun Sharma’s birthday party:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Double XL stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous at the party. While Sonakshi wore an animal print top with black pants, Huma wore a beautiful cut dress. Arslan Goni and girlfriend Sussanne Khan were accompanied by actor Aly Goni. Meezan Jaffri, Mukesh Chhabra, Nupur Sanon, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were also spotted at Varun Sharma’s birthday party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

Varun’s Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha also joined the celebration. The film’s third part’s release date was recently announced by the makers. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film’s official posters. “Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023,” the production banner posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 12:23 IST
Next Story

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon, Australia cannot afford one bad session, says Karthik

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close