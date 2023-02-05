Varun Sharma’s birthday celebration: Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon, Aly Goni and others in attendance. See photos and videos

Actor Varun Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday, in a luxury restaurant in Mumbai. His party saw his close friends from the industry joining in to wish him. From Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni to Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, many popular faces of B-town were seen at the celebration.

Bhediya star Varun Dhawan was seen dressed in a casual avatar. He wore a brown t-shirt that he matched with blue denim and red and black sneakers. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, wowed fans in a blue denim short dress. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and was seen sharing a candid moment with the paparazzi stationed at the event. Kriti Sanon was also clicked by cameramen, who looked stunning in a black jumpsuit.

Birthday boy Varun Sharma also joined the cameramen to cut the cake with them. After enjoying some time with them, he joined his family and friends for the party.

Checkout all photos and videos from Varun Sharma’s birthday party:

Double XL stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous at the party. While Sonakshi wore an animal print top with black pants, Huma wore a beautiful cut dress. Arslan Goni and girlfriend Sussanne Khan were accompanied by actor Aly Goni. Meezan Jaffri, Mukesh Chhabra, Nupur Sanon, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were also spotted at Varun Sharma’s birthday party.

Varun’s Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha also joined the celebration. The film’s third part’s release date was recently announced by the makers. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of Fukrey 3 on Twitter along with the film’s official posters. “Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023,” the production banner posted.