‘As if they are actual avatars’: Varun Grover slams Ramayan actors over Ramayana remarks

Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia, who played pivotal roles in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 TV series Ramayan, have expressed their reservations about Nitesh Tiwari’s latest film, Ramayana: Part 1. The actors have questioned the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, their costumes and other aspects of the film. Now, lyricist and writer Varun Grover has called out the Ramayan actors for their views on the recent film adaptation.

Taking to his X handle, Varun wrote, “Actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars.”

Actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) November 12, 2026

When Ramayan actors criticised Ramayana

During an interview with Variety India before Ramayana’s release, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, had commented on Sai Pallavi’s casting as the revered figure. She shared that she was unsure how Pallavi would look as Sita.

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“I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan. I think our Ramayan will weigh very heavily on the Ramayana film. Our Ramayan was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it’s very difficult to erase that,” Chikhlia said.

However, while talking to the paps recently, Dipika Chikhlia appreciated the latest film and said, ‘See, I told you right that the film is well-made and is bound to be a hit. It has so many big stars. See how it crossed 900-1000 crore in just 4-5 days. Superb. The movie is good, and so many big stars and VFX, all of it is so beautiful.”

On the other hand, Sunil Lahri, who portrayed the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, posted a mixed review of Ramayana. “I did not like the way Shurpanakha addresses Lord Ram during their conversation. The way Sita Ji addresses Lord Ram also did not feel appropriate to me. There are several other sequences that I felt were weak and lacked the devotional sentiment and divine essence that are integral to the story of the Ramayana,” he said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, and has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark.