Varun Grover faces ‘touch’ charge, denies it ‘completely’

Writer-lyricist-comedian Varun Grover on Tuesday denied allegations from an anonymous person that he had allegedly touched a fellow student inappropriately in 2001, while studying at IT-BHU, Varanasi.

Grover, 38, tweeted his response soon after a Twitter user shared an anonymous allegation: “I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon.”

Grover posted a response on Twitter, beginning it with, “Really unfortunate that these completely fabricated and defamatory allegations have been made on me…”

Rebutting the allegations, Grover wrote:

* “I was in IT-BHU (not “BHU”, as account says).

* We didn’t have a “dramatics society” (as account says). We had what was called a “Theatre Club”. In fact, we had we had no “society” in IT-BHU at that time, only “clubs”.

* I never wrote or even imagined any play in college based on Tilottama or Vishwamitra (as the account claims). This can again be crosschecked with any of the… people who were in the theatre club during this period…

Here’s my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let’s not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please. pic.twitter.com/VTFeIjygcl — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

* In college I directed ONLY TWO plays and only ONE of them in 2001…

* We never used to rehearse at the “music club”. Music club didn’t even have a dedicated room…

* I NEVER called ANY WOMAN alone for any rehearsal for ANY play or skit — not in 2001 not ever…

* This mythology reference on Vishwamitra probably came from my work in Sacred Games but I had zero interest in mythology at that time, and I still don’t know who or what Tilottama is.

* I have NEVER touched any person inappropriately in my life.”

