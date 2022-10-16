scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Varun Dhawan’s Twitter interaction with his ‘hero’ Dwayne Johnson wins internet, as they promote Black Adam: ‘Can’t wait for you…’

Varun Dhawan recently tweeted at Dwayne Johnson, expressing his excitement about the latter's next release Black Adam. Here's what transpired next.

varun dhawan, dwayne johnsonVarun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson had a cute Twitter interaction. (Photo: Actors/Instagram)

That Varun Dhawan idolises Dwayne Johnson is no more a secret. And the Bollywood star recently indulged in a sweet interaction with the wrestler-turned-actor. Varun took to Twitter to express his excitement about Dwayne’s next film Black Adam. The latter on his part replied to him also asking him to share his feedback. The conversation has left netizens gushing over this bromance.

The Rock posted a Tweet where he thanked his Indian fans and asked them to watch his film. Reposting the same, Varun wrote, “Let’s goo finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam.”

Dwayne duly took notice of Varun’s tweet and posted a reply to it. Addressing him as ‘brotha’, he wrote, “Thank you my brotha! Can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin ass.”

 

Varun Dhawan had previously interacted with the Hollywood actor on Twitter when he heaped praises at him for his 2019 release Hobbs & Shaw. Dwayne Johnson had then written back saying, “you’re the best.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his film Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s next with Janhvi Kapoor, in the pipeline.

