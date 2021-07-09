scorecardresearch
Friday, July 09, 2021
Varun Dhawan’s ripped physique for Bhediya gets Anil Kapoor’s stamp of approval, see photo

Varun Dhawan is all set to shoot his last scenes for Bhediya as he prepares to wrap up his first horror comedy film.

July 9, 2021 2:21:58 pm
Bhediya is scheduled to release on February 14, 2022. (Photos:Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is all set to wrap up Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, a horror comedy that he has been shooting since February. The actor took to his social media platforms to bid a power-packed adieu to the film’s sets on his social media platforms.

Sharing pictures of himself on Instagram, Varun flaunted his chiselled body and wrote, “🐺 last day 💔 Filming our last key scenes on #BHEDIYA in the next 24 hrs. Since we are not allowed to put out any stills from the film this was the last time I starred in the mirror and kinda had to say it’s time to say goodbye to my long hair, beard and the changes my director @amarkaushik has made me make for this character. Although something tells me this is not the end but a new beginning ❤️‍🩹.” Anil Kapoor was among those who were impressed by the actor’s transformation. “Terrific,” Anil commented on Varun’s photo.

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Bhediya was expected to finish shoot in May, however, it was halted due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Varun’s first in the genre, Bhediya is expected to be high in VFX and prosthetics. It will also star Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

As soon as film shooting was allowed by several states, Varun resumed shooting for the horror comedy in June.

Bhediya, backed by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Abhishek Banerjee. The film is the third part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy franchise that includes the 2018 hit Stree and Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi. Bhediya will arrive in cinema halls on April 14, 2022.

 

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
