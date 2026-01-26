Varun Dhawan’s pull-up video inside a Mumbai Metro coach lands him in trouble, authorities issue safety warning: ‘Video should have come with disclaimer…’

Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Border 2, has once again made headlines. The actor landed in trouble after videos of him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach surfaced online. The incident occurred on Saturday, when Varun opted to travel by metro for a surprise visit to a theatre to avoid Mumbai’s heavy traffic. However, on Monday, metro authorities issued a safety advisory and reportedly asked the actor to include a disclaimer in such situations.

Earlier, Varun had shared a clip of himself inside the metro, asking fans to guess which cinema hall he was heading to. Soon after, videos began circulating on social media showing him hanging from a metal rod and performing pull-ups, while several other passengers stood nearby.