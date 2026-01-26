Varun Dhawan’s pull-up video inside a Mumbai Metro coach lands him in trouble, authorities issue safety warning: ‘Video should have come with disclaimer…’

A video of actor Varun Dhawan performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach recently went viral. In response, metro authorities issued a safety warning on Instagram.

google-preferred-btn
Varun Dhawan's pull-up video inside Mumbai metro leads to safety warning by authoritiesVarun Dhawan's pull-up video inside Mumbai metro leads to safety warning by authorities

Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Border 2, has once again made headlines. The actor landed in trouble after videos of him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach surfaced online. The incident occurred on Saturday, when Varun opted to travel by metro for a surprise visit to a theatre to avoid Mumbai’s heavy traffic. However, on Monday, metro authorities issued a safety advisory and reportedly asked the actor to include a disclaimer in such situations.

Earlier, Varun had shared a clip of himself inside the metro, asking fans to guess which cinema hall he was heading to. Soon after, videos began circulating on social media showing him hanging from a metal rod and performing pull-ups, while several other passengers stood nearby.

ALSO READ | Karan Johar defends Varun Dhawan after he gets trolled for his smile in Border 2, calls out content creators: ‘Noisemakers and clickbait-seeking’

Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) later shared the video on its Instagram handle, along with a safety message in the caption. It read, “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn. Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging.”

The caption further read, “Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don’t hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal.” Several social media users praised the authorities for being unbiased in correcting a celebrity, about the unlawful actions in a public transport.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s war drama Border 2, which hit theatres on January 23, has already crossed Rs 140 crore at the box office. Besides Varun, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump modi, republic day
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
A billboard showing a US aircraft carrier with damaged jets on its deck, and sign reading: "If you sow the wind, you'll reap whirlwind," at the Enqelab-e-Eslami square, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 25, 2026.
Why major West Asian powers don’t want Trump to hit Iran
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement