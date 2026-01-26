Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Varun Dhawan’s pull-up video inside a Mumbai Metro coach lands him in trouble, authorities issue safety warning: ‘Video should have come with disclaimer…’
A video of actor Varun Dhawan performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach recently went viral. In response, metro authorities issued a safety warning on Instagram.
Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Border 2, has once again made headlines. The actor landed in trouble after videos of him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach surfaced online. The incident occurred on Saturday, when Varun opted to travel by metro for a surprise visit to a theatre to avoid Mumbai’s heavy traffic. However, on Monday, metro authorities issued a safety advisory and reportedly asked the actor to include a disclaimer in such situations.
Earlier, Varun had shared a clip of himself inside the metro, asking fans to guess which cinema hall he was heading to. Soon after, videos began circulating on social media showing him hanging from a metal rod and performing pull-ups, while several other passengers stood nearby.
ALSO READ | Karan Johar defends Varun Dhawan after he gets trolled for his smile in Border 2, calls out content creators: ‘Noisemakers and clickbait-seeking’
Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) later shared the video on its Instagram handle, along with a safety message in the caption. It read, “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn. Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging.”
The caption further read, “Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don’t hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal.” Several social media users praised the authorities for being unbiased in correcting a celebrity, about the unlawful actions in a public transport.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s war drama Border 2, which hit theatres on January 23, has already crossed Rs 140 crore at the box office. Besides Varun, Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border.
Gold prices reach $5,000 per ounce as US dollar drops to four-month low. Central banks, including Reserve Bank of India, buying gold due to Trump's policies. This shift away from USD could impact global economy and security as more countries diversify their forex reserves. Trump's actions have weakened dollar's status and could lead to further diversification.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05