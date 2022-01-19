scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

Varun Dhawan’s driver passes away after suffering heart attack, actor had once called him him ‘driving force’

Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passed away today (January 19) after suffering a heart attack.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 19, 2022 10:05:28 am
dry needle therapy, what is dry needling, how to manage pain, dry needle for pain, varun dhawan news, varun dhawan dry needle therapy, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Varun Dhawan's driver passes away (Source: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Actor Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj passed away on the sets of a brand shoot. A doctor from the hospital confirmed the news to ET Times.

Manoj had driven Varun to Mehboob studio for an ad shoot in Bandra. Later, he complained of chest pain. The actor’s team rushed him to Lilavati hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had reportedly suffered a heart attack. Varun rushed to the hospital to meet his family and spent a long time there.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan shares adorable photo with Natasha Dalal on Women’s Day, says ‘Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari’

In 2018, when Varun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, he mentioned Manoj in his speech, calling him a ‘driving force’. He had said, “Manoj has worked with me since years and years and always had my back. He is everything for me. He has been with me through my entire journey.” He had also called him to stage.

Varun has also mentioned that he has taken professional advice from Manoj. He had once told DNA that he would relate the entire script to him, and ask for his opinion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, 16 celeb photos
Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia: 17 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement