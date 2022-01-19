Varun Dhawan’s driver passes away after suffering heart attack, actor had once called him him ‘driving force’

Actor Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj passed away on the sets of a brand shoot. A doctor from the hospital confirmed the news to ET Times.

Manoj had driven Varun to Mehboob studio for an ad shoot in Bandra. Later, he complained of chest pain. The actor’s team rushed him to Lilavati hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had reportedly suffered a heart attack. Varun rushed to the hospital to meet his family and spent a long time there.

In 2018, when Varun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, he mentioned Manoj in his speech, calling him a ‘driving force’. He had said, “Manoj has worked with me since years and years and always had my back. He is everything for me. He has been with me through my entire journey.” He had also called him to stage.

He called his driver on stage to thank him for all the support over the years. ❤❤

He is the sweetest ❤

Best idol for a reason ❤

I love you VD❤❤#VarunDhawanWaxStatue #VarunDhawanAtMadameTussauds

❤❤ @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/ufgXyAIsTU — Muskaan (@Muskaan_Varun) January 30, 2018

Varun has also mentioned that he has taken professional advice from Manoj. He had once told DNA that he would relate the entire script to him, and ask for his opinion.