Kalank first look poster: Varun Dhawan ‘flirts with life and danger’ in the period drama

As promised, Karan Johar has shared the first look poster of Varun Dhawan from upcoming period drama Kalank. In it, we see a kohl-eyed Varun with an intense gaze and a stud in his ear. “Presenting @Varun_dvn as Zafar! He flirts with life and danger! #MenOfKalank #Kalank,” Karan wrote while sharing the poster on Twitter.

Varun also shared his look as Zafar and wrote, “It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar!” While shooting for Kalank, the actor had shared photos of his bruised body and the intense physical training he underwent for the film. He had earlier tweeted, “After years I have got a character for whom I am very excited to train for.”

Alia Bhatt, who stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, shared her co-star’s look from the film with the caption, “Fearless in love. Fearless for love. Super happy to present Zafar! #MenOfKalank #Kalank.”

Karan Johar on Wednesday posted a beautiful poster of the film featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. In the caption, he mentioned, “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid.”

He added, “The story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice….the film has been woven, nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN….and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on…..TOMORROW the journey begins…..am excited …anxious and emotional about this one…I do hope you join us on our path to undying love…..#KALANK.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is an epic drama set in the 1940s and also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film also marks the first collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will hit theaters on April 19.