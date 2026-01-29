Varun Dhawan reveals he suffered ‘worst’ injury during Border 2 shoot as film crosses Rs 300 cr mark at BO: ‘I smashed my tail bone’

InActor Varun Dhawan revealed that he suffered his worst injury on Border 2 set, when he smashed his tail bone into a rock. The actor shared the video on social media even as the film continues to make box office records.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 02:31 PM IST
Varun Dhawan suffered his 'worst' injury while shooting Border 2Varun Dhawan suffered his 'worst' injury while shooting Border 2
Varun Dhawan’s latest blockbuster Border 2 has been unstoppable since the day of its release on January 23. The war drama has already crossed Rs 300 crore at the global box office, becoming the first film in the last two months, to break the historic spree of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Varun, who played the role of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, PVC, an Indian Army officer from 3 Grenadiers, recently revealed suffering an injury while shooting Border 2. In his latest social media post, the actor called it his ‘worst’ injury, when he smashed his tail bone in a rock. The film, meanwhile is going strong at the box office and has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark globally and earned Rs 231 crore in India net.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the video and wrote in the caption, “The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt. Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but I kept going. Grateful for the journey.”

In the clip, Varun can be seen shooting an intense action scene with another actor. When he pushes him during their fight, Varun smashes into the wall to protect the camera in the corner, leading to an injury in his back. Towards the end of the video, the actor can be seen visibly in pain as his cast member tried to support him.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor praises Varun Dhawan's performance in Border 2 after allegedly liking video dissing him: 'I am so proud of you'

Several fans praised the actor for maintaining his calm during the moment and completing the shoot when he wasn’t even able to walk properly. “varun bhai Apne diljeet lyia,” a person wrote. Another user commented, “This call dedication, work, passion.” “Ohhh VD! this success is a result of this hard work, dedication and efforts.. you deserve all the love and appreciation,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 original Border. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

