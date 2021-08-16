Varun Dhawan wishes ‘the king of comedy’ David Dhawan on his birthday, revisits his journey with a special video

David Dhawan, the maker of hit comedies like Coolie No.1, Hero No.1, Judwaa, Raja Babu among others, celebrates his 70th birthday today. On the occassion, his son and actor Varun Dhawan shared a video that traced David Dhawan’s incredible journey in Indian cinema.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, “HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DAD. FTI Gold medalist. Director of 45 motion pictures. Editor of 33 films. The king of comedy #fanlove.”

As soon as Varun Dhawan shared the video on his Instagram account, his friends and fans dropped birthday wishes for David Dhawan.

“He is gold,” wrote Varun’s Bhediya co-star Abhishek Banerjee. Bipasha Basu posted a birthday wish for Dhawan Sr in the comment section of Varun’s post. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday David uncle.” Sophie Choudry, Shakti Mohan, Mudassar Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others also wished the 70-year-old filmmaker.

Varun Dhawan has collaborated with his father David Dhawan on three films, including Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No.1 (2020). At an event, recalling his initial days of being directed by his father, Varun said, “There was a stand kept with a ball and he said: ‘this is Anupam Kher, now act’. And I was wondering if this was for real. Then he shouted, ‘Do it!’. I said, ‘Anupam is a human being, why have you put the tennis ball here?’ He said, ‘if you can’t act with a tennis ball, you cannot act’. I was scared and wondered which method of acting this is. Then I realised that it’s the David Dhawan method of acting.”

The duo has also spoken about each other’s working style. While David called his son Varun the “most insecure actor” who gets emotionally attached to the characters he essays, Varun tagged his father David as a “director with the most clarity.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his kitty.