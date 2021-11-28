Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal stuns in little black dress, see pictures from their Dubai trip

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal’s photos from a recent Dubai vacation are doing the rounds on social media. Varun and Natasha’s fan pages on Instagram have shared several pictures of them posing with friends.

Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer, prefers keeping a low profile. In the new photos, Natasha is wearing a little black dress. while Varun is dressed in a white shirt with jeans.

See latest photos of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal:

While Natasha’s Instagram account is private, Varun shares photos with her on special occasions.

Here are some more photos of Varun and Natasha:

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 2021. Their wedding was a close-knit affair that took place in Alibaug. They invited only close friends and family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The actor will next be seen in Bhediya, and he recently shared the first look poster of the thriller. The film’s release date has also been announced as November 25, 2022.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya has been directed by Amar Kaushik, who previously directed the horror-comedy Stree. Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.