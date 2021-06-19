Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal and their pet make a happy family. See photos

Varun Dhawan treated his fans to lovely pictures of himself with wife Natasha Dalal and his puppy. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan had recently announced that he has embraced “fatherhood” as he welcomed a pup to his life. Now, the actor treated his fans to two cute pictures with the pup and his wife Natasha Dalal. He shared the selfies on his Instagram account. The photos come three days after Varun shared a video on Instagram. He titled the video as “Fatherhood.” He asked his fans to help him out to find the perfect name for his puppy. “Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out,” he wrote. Many of his fans and friends from the industry replied to the post and suggested names.

Varun’s Bhediya co-star Abhishek Banerjee suggested Loki as a name. Zoya Akhtar asked Varun “When am I meeting him?” while Sophie Choudry called the pup, “adorable.” Jacqueline Fernandez said, “That’s it! I’m arranging play dates with my cats and him!” Tara Sutaria commented, “His ears are bigger than his face aww.” Urvashi Rautela had a couple of suggestions to make. She wrote, “Kode, Oreo, Bella or Moti, Sheru, Badri, Boxer.”

Varun Dhawan shared pictures on his Instagram account. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan's happy picture with Natasha Dalal. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No.1, a remake of 1995 release starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, which starred Sara Ali Khan, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun will be next seen in Bhediya, which marks his first project with Stree fame director Amar Kaushik. The film, produced by Maddock Films, will also star Kriti Sanon, who has shared the screen space with Varun in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.

The film’s team confirmed earlier this month that the actor will start shooting the film in Arunachal Pradesh from June 26.

Varun, who was shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya until mid-April, returned to Mumbai soon after a lockdown was announced in the city. The actor had earlier spoken about shooting amid the pandemic, “Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of Amar Kaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a Covid-free town like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.