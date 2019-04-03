Varun Dhawan: There are many twists and turns in Kalank

Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt turned hosts at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Kalank. The duo plays star-crossed lovers in the period film and it is their chemistry on-screen that has made all their past movies a success.

Referring to his joke from the Filmfare awards, Varun took a dig at Alia during the event as he said, “Alia Bhatt has become a big actor now, and may not have dates to work with us in the future.” Alia has a few films in her kitty including Takht, Brahmastra, Inshallah and RRR.

In Kalank, Varun plays Zafar and for him, it was a task to identify with his character. He shared at the event, “Since it is a period film, I was not sure how I would identify with Zafar. I used to ask Abhishek what must have happened to Zafar in his childhood that he has turned out the way he has. He is a little arrogant in the film.” He also revealed that “there are many twists and turns in the film.”

Karan Johar had earlier shared that this project was conceived 15 years ago and at one point even Shah Rukh Khan was associated with the project. “It was a time when Karan Johar was supposed to direct this film, and the cast was totally different. But when this story was given to Abhishek to direct, it became different,” said Varun.

Varun spoke about the complex relationships that the characters share in Kalank. “There are so many moments about different relationships and that phase in history. So we don’t want to give it all out. You all should watch it on-screen when the film releases.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank releases on April 17.