Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with Natasha Dalal on January 24 in Alibaug: Sources

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 19, 2021 9:51:01 am
varun dhawan natasha weddingVarun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a long-term relationship. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, according to sources close to the family.

Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

“The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22,” the source told PTI.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

