Varun Dhawan to provide free meals to workers and frontline medical staff

Varun Dhawan had earlier donated Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan had earlier donated Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday announced that he will be distributing free meals to the workers as well as healthcare staff leading the fight against the coronavirus.

Varun, who had earlier donated Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund, shared the news in a statement on Instagram.

“With each passing day of being lockdown at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I have committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs,” he wrote on Instagram.

He further said he will provide meals to all the doctors and medical staff at hospitals through the non-profit organisation, Taj Public Service Welfare Trust.

“I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I’ve committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals.

“All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It’s a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can,” the actor said.

